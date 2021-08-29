A teen kid who was “always smiling” committed suicide by doing “what made him happy.”

A mother described her daughter as “always cheerful.” His 18-year-old son died while doing what he loved.

On August 29, 2011, Benjamin Gautrey, a Southport resident, died in a crash during the British Superbikes meeting at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire.

He fell on the first lap and was hit by two bikers who were chasing him. He was treated on the track, but his head and chest injuries were severe and serious.

After a toddler became entangled in duckweed and nearly drowned, the lake was cleansed.

When he was 15, the ex-Stanley High student began racing in the Aprilia Superteens.

On the tenth anniversary of Ben’s death, his mother, Lorraine Blake, has paid homage to her “always smiling” son.

“I can recall every detail, every conversation, of every day in the week leading up to his death,” Lorraine told The Washington Newsday.

“Ben’s joy was infectious, and he could make anyone feel special.

“As a mother, I’m obviously biased, and you always think the best of your children, but I’m still hearing it from other people.”

Lorraine expresses her gratitude for Ben’s “happy and wholesome” life.

“You simply have to glance at the news to see what’s going on in Afghanistan, knife crime on the streets, gangs…,” she said.

“As horrible as Ben’s death was, he wasn’t killed, and he wasn’t stabbed.

“We were aware that there was a risk [with him racing], and we discussed it. ‘But if I die, I’ll die happy,’ Ben replied. Clearly, he had no idea what those words meant at the time.

“Ben’s death was harsh, but I am glad for the time we spent together. Our relationship was cheerful and positive; there were no disagreements, no teen angst.”

Lorraine claims that she continues to introduce Ben to new people and includes him in whatever way she can.

“Anyone who has lost a child knows that they are never forgotten, always remembered, and always included,” she continued. When I meet someone I know, I present Ben in the same way I introduce my other children.

“I have trust in Ben, and I don’t believe he’s gone forever. Until we meet again, he is sleeping.

“I still have my moments, and I still long to be with my son, and this weekend will be particularly difficult.

“However, I will not be a victim of.”

“The summary comes to an end.”