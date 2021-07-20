A teen kid has been stabbed, and rumors of a knife fight have prompted a police response.

Police have warned that troublemakers will be ordered to leave Liverpool’s waterfront as part of an initiative sparked by claims of anti-social behavior.

A fight at the M&S Bank Arena, a group attack at the Kings Dock, and anti-social behavior have all been reported to police in recent days.

According to Merseyside Police, members of the public have also recovered a knife.

A missing 16-year-old boy’s body was discovered in a river.

The most serious incident occurred at 9 p.m. Monday at Kings Dock, when police received complaints of a stabbing.

The victim, who was only 15 years old at the time, had minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

Five adults were involved in the attack, and the injured child believed one of them had a sword.

Fighting started near the M&S Bank Arena four hours earlier, involving a gang of adolescents, some of whom were claimed to be armed with knives.

Witnesses who saw a blade being dumped as some of the gang fled cops brought it in, and a 16-year-old Walton boy was arrested on suspicion of weapon possession.

On Sunday afternoon, yobs jumped into inflatables at the Wild Shore water park attraction, then were violent toward security staff when confronted, while anti-social behavior was also reported near Mann Island during the weekend.

In an attempt to avert further unrest, Merseyside Police have formed a dispersion zone around the waterfront.

Officers now have the power to order a fugitive to leave a specific spot for 48 hours and not return. Refusing to collaborate is a criminal offense.

The order will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Thursday and will encompass the River Mersey, St Nicholas Place, Georges Dock Gates, The Strand, James Street, Lord Street, Paradise Street, Wapping, Queens Wharf, Keel Wharf, Monarchs Quay, and Halftide Wharf.

It follows a similar order that became effective on Monday.

“Our beautiful waterfront should be a location for everyone throughout Merseyside to enjoy the amazing weather we’ve been enjoying, not a place for the irresponsible anti-social conduct we’ve unfortunately experienced recently,” Liverpool Community Policing inspector Charlotte Irlam said.

“It is because of this that we have introduced.”

