A teen is accused of murdering a ‘popular’ girl who was watching the Christmas tree lighting.

In the death of a 12-year-old girl in Merseyside, England, a juvenile male has been charged with murder.

The victim, Ava White, was in the city center of Liverpool with friends on Thursday after a Christmas lights switch-on when she was assaulted at 8:40 p.m., according to The Guardian, citing Merseyside police.

According to the BBC, the Notre Dame Catholic College student, who was described by her head teacher Peter Duffy as a “extremely popular girl with a terrific circle of friends,” was involved in a “verbal altercation” that “escalated to an assault on her involving a knife.”

According to the site, officers later discovered White collapsed on the ground near Church Alley. After paramedics came, she was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, but she died soon after.

Due to legal considerations, a 14-year-old kid appeared Monday at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, which was also serving as a youth court. In connection with White’s death, he was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

The teenager was remanded in custody and his case was transferred to Liverpool Crown Court, where he will appear on Wednesday.

“Because this is a murder case, it must move to the crown court; murder charges can only be prosecuted there,” District Judge Wendy Lloyd explained.

Three additional boys, aged 13 to 15, were also detained and have been released on conditional bail while the investigation into the event proceeds.

According to officials, the suspects left following the assault. It was not apparent how the four boys were apprehended.

Merseyside police issued a statement urging people not to post names or comments on social media that could “possibly influence on us securing justice for Ava’s family.”

“Please believe us that we are doing everything we can to investigate and update people on this awful situation, and we do not want anything to undermine that,” the investigation’s chief detective, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs, was reported as saying.

Coombs requested anyone who witnessed the shooting or its aftermath to upload photographs or video to the police department’s website.

With reference 21000820789, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form here, or via the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Authorities have also released a photo of a van believed to be carrying important witnesses to the incident.