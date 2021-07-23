A teen has been killed in a “tragic river disaster” that has been named locally.

A local adolescent has been identified as the victim of a “tragic accident” on the River Weaver this week.

On Tuesday, the body of Runcorn resident Stevie McClair was discovered in the river.

Stevie vanished in the water on the outskirts of Frodsham and was reported missing at 3.50 p.m. on Monday.

A search involving police, fire, and medical services was launched, which lasted late into the night and resumed the next morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cheshire police announced that a body had been discovered at 11.30 a.m., and that it was thought to be that of the missing youngster.

His parents had been notified.

The Warrington Coroner’s Office informed The Washington Newsday today that a decision on whether to submit the case to inquest has yet to be made, which would imply a public hearing to determine the facts surrounding the incident and cause of death.

Stevie grew up in Glasgow and moved to Runcorn in March of last year, according to his Facebook page.

His death sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media from neighbors who were stunned and “heartbroken” by the tragedy, which occurred just as many young people were looking forward to the start of the summer vacation.

Boaters told The Washington Newsday that three teenage lads had come to lay flowers when they visited the location yesterday.

They appeared to be on their way to a weir that had been the focus of the emergency services’ search efforts on Monday and Tuesday.

Cheshire police officers were also observed at the location on a track that runs alongside the Weaver Navigation and leads to a fork where it joins the River Weaver’s main branch.

Unfortunately, the July heatwave has claimed the lives of 14 people in England over the course of a few days, the majority of whom perished at the weekend, according to the Daily Mirror.

Hamza Mansoor, a 20-year-old Crosby Beach visitor, died on Tuesday, while another man remains in critical condition.

Chris Dodd, 27, of Runcorn, died last Thursday while swimming after he “had difficulty.” “The summary has come to an end.”