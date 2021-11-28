A teen has been charged with the murder of Ava White in the heart of Liverpool.

A juvenile boy has been charged with the murder of Ava White, a 12-year-old girl.

Merseyside Police detectives probing Ava White’s murder have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder and possessing a bladed object this evening (Sunday 28 November).

The teen, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, November 29th.

Following Ava White’s death, the city center will ‘light up’ in her honor.

Three other youths arrested have been released on conditional bail as investigations continue.

Ava White was out with friends in Liverpool city centre on Thursday, November 25th, when she was assaulted on Church Street just after the Christmas lights were turned on at around 8.39pm.

Police suspect the young child suffered “catastrophic injuries” as a result of a “verbal altercation.”

Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“Unique” and “hugely” popular, the Year 8 student at Notre Dame Catholic College was described.

On Church Street, tributes to the 12-year-old continue to be paid.

“We’re continuing to help Ava’s family, and they’ve begged that their privacy be maintained during this sad time,” Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said.

“As we continue our investigation, it’s also critical that no one posts comments or names on social media that could jeopardize our ability to bring justice to Ava’s family.”

Please trust us that we are doing all possible to investigate and inform the public about this unfortunate situation, and we do not want anything to jeopardize our efforts.

“Anyone else who has documented the incident or its aftermath should send any images/video to the following address: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP21M43-PO1 With reference 21000820789, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.