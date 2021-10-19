A teen has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man who was shot in the street.

Nyle Corrigan, 19, was slain at Stockbridge Village’s Boode Croft on November 12 of last year.

At roughly 6.30 p.m., he died of a single gunshot wound to the back.

Since his death, a murder investigation has been ongoing, with a number of lines of inquiry being pursued, according to authorities.

Two women and one man were arrested on October 6 in connection with the murder, and four more persons had been arrested previously.

A 19-year-old man was arrested today on charges of murder conspiracy, according to police.

He has been released on bail awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

The adolescent is the eighth individual detained in connection with Nyle’s death.

“It is nearly 12 months since the fatal shooting of Nyle, but our enquiries into what happened that night continue,” Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty, who is handling the murder investigation, said in a previous statement.

“We will pursue all lines of inquiry with tenacity in order to bring those responsible to justice.”

“We’ve made a number of arrests and are continuing to investigate a number of leads.”

“I would still encourage anyone who has not yet contacted us to do so.

“Information and CCTV or dashcam footage provided by the general public, taxi and private hire drivers could be vital, and I would ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam film to contact us as soon as possible.

“Firearms have no place in Merseyside, and anyone who keeps or uses them to instill fear, injury, or worse is just not welcome here.

"Firearms have no place in Merseyside, and anyone who keeps or uses them to instill fear, injury, or worse is just not welcome here.

"I would urge anyone who observed anything or has any information that could assist us in our investigations to contact us as soon as possible." You may not believe the information you have is important, but it could assist us in our investigations." Anyone with information that could aid investigators in their investigations is encouraged to contact our social media bureau.