A teen has a heart attack the day after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Following the vaccination, an 18-year-old boy who had recently received an injection of COVID-19 vaccine reported he had a heart attack and was diagnosed with heart inflammation.

Springdale resident Isaiah Harris received his second Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on April 30 and was scheduled to graduate on May 1. However, the adolescent was transported to the hospital, where physicians discovered he had myocarditis.

Harris told 40/29 News, “I was actually going down the interstate, and all of a sudden, my heart rate just went very up, and it felt like it was thumping out of my chest.” “I could scarcely breathe when I awoke the next morning.”

The adolescent now wishes to share his experience in order to educate the community. “If that happened to me, it could happen to anyone.” I am 18 years old and have no prior medical issues. I’m fit and healthy… He was cited in the publication as responding, “I was anyway.”

Later, Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Allan Klein told the press that the Pfizer vaccine was linked to Harris’ diagnosis.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been tracking unusual occurrences of myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) following mRNA COVID-19 immunizations. After a COVID-19 infection and an mRNA vaccine, Cleveland Clinic has reported cases of both myocarditis and peri-myocarditis (inflammation of the heart’s lining). Klein said in a statement that the patient’s case of myocarditis “appears to be consistent with those reported following vaccination.”

Despite instances of heart inflammation, health authorities still advise getting vaccinated, claiming that the advantages of the vaccine exceed the risks.

Myocarditis, often known as heart inflammation, is an uncommon side effect of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. According to the European Medicines Agency, heart inflammation following a vaccine was more likely in younger males, according to the BBC.

As of early July, 145 occurrences of myocarditis had been reported out of over 177 million Pfizer pills delivered, and 19 cases of heart inflammation had been reported out of the 20 million Moderna doses given.

As of June, more than 300 instances of myocarditis had been reported in the United States. According to NPR, the incidences were mostly detected in teenagers and young adults between the ages of 12 and 39.