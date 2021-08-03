A teen from Indianapolis has been charged with assassinating a Lyft driver and robbing his SUV.

According to police, an Indianapolis juvenile was detained earlier this month for killing and robbing a Lyft driver.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Jahion Jarrett, 17, was arrested last Tuesday for allegedly killing Hurts Presendieu, 45, on July 8.

Officers responded to a complaint of an unresponsive person in the 9400 block of East 25th Street at 7 p.m. on July 9, according to a court document acquired by WRTV. Presendieu’s body was discovered behind an outbuilding on a church’s grounds. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

A gunshot wound to the head was the cause of death, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office has charged Jarrett as an adult. According to the Associated Press, he is charged with two counts of murder, one crime of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting law police, and dangerous possession of a firearm.

The pastor of the church was able to provide investigators with security footage from the church. Presendieu’s body was dumped behind the building by a guy in a gray Nissan Rogue, according to the video. The vehicle matched the description of the Lyft car driven by the victim.

At 3:41 a.m. on July 12, a Cumberland Police Department officer attempted to stop the Nissan Rogue in the 900 block of Muessing Street. The vehicle originally came to a halt before speeding away, leading the cops to pursue him.

Jarrett and two other adolescents in the SUV were arrested after the SUV crashed near East Washington Street and Shadeland Avenue. Investigators discovered blood splashed over the vehicle’s interiors when investigating it.

At the time of the tragedy, Jarrett was on bond for armed robbery and auto theft charges stemming from an incident in 2020. According to the Indianapolis Star, he was carrying a GPS ankle band.

Presendieu’s final Lyft records matched Jarrett’s GPS location at the time of the murder, according to police.

Jarrett used his girlfriend’s account to book the Lyft. She admitted to investigators that she had given Jarrett permission to access her account. Jarrett allegedly contacted her afterwards, warning her that the ride would be a heist. She tried to persuade him not to do it, according to the court filing.

Jarrett later phoned her on Facetime and informed her “that he shot the Lyft driver in the head and then went to a location near a church,” the girl told detectives.