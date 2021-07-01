A teen accused of murdering two sisters refuses to testify in court.

After forging a blood contract with a demon, a teen accused of killing two sisters has declined to testify in his own defense.

Danyal Hussein, 19, reportedly attacked Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, with a vicious knife attack in a north London park on June 6 last year.

The siblings were cleaning up after a party with friends to celebrate Ms Henry’s birthday, and when they didn’t return home, they were reported missing.

On the afternoon of June 7, Ms Smallman’s boyfriend discovered them hidden in bushes at Fryent Country Park.

The court heard how Hussein was apprehended after DNA found at the scene was connected to a member of his family in the national DNA database.

Officers linked Hussein to CCTV showing him buying knives at Asda days before the killings and an image of a figure returning to his father’s residence near the park within hours of the crimes within an hour and a half.

Hussein was apprehended on July 1 at his mother’s home in south-east London and taken into custody with cuts to his hand, according to the court.

Jurors heard that a search of his bedroom turned up a handwritten “agreement” with a demon to sacrifice women in exchange for winning the Mega Millions Super Jackpot, which was signed in his blood.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC told the court on Wednesday that she will not call any evidence for the defense.

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove in Blackheath, south-east London, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and possession of a weapon.

The trial has been rescheduled for Thursday, when prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC will deliver his final remarks.

Mrs Justice Whipple informed jurors that she planned to send them away on Monday to reflect on the verdicts.