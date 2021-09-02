A teacher who praised Antifa and encouraged students to become revolutionaries has been fired by the school district.

Administrators in a Sacramento district announced Wednesday that a teacher who made global headlines after being caught on tape praising Antifa and communism while bemoaning his little window of opportunity to transform his high school students into left-wing revolutionaries will be fired.

The Natomas Unified School District said it investigated not only the video but also other inconsistencies in an online letter viewed by This website and uploaded Wednesday titled “What We Know About Teacher in Video and Next Steps.” The teacher’s name is not mentioned in the warning, but he is recognized in the video as Gabriel Gipe, an advanced-placement government teacher at Inderkum High School.

“We will take the legally needed next actions to place the teacher on unpaid leave and dismiss the teacher,” district officials said.

In the video, Gipe is shown in a cafe saying, “I have 180 days to transform them into revolutionaries,” a reference to his students, and when asked how he’ll do it, he says, “Scare the f*ck out of them.”

His classroom has an Antifa banner and a poster of Chinese communist revolutionary Mao Zedong, and he states in the video that pupils who attend left-wing demonstrations or disrupt rallies attended by “right-wing rednecks” get additional credit.

Officials with the district say their investigation found the teacher broke policy by promoting at least one, if not more, political issue, and that he spent his own money to buy rubber stamps with images of famous communists like Fidel Castro and Kim Jong Un to use when marking a student’s work as completed.

Officials also discovered that he urged pupils to attend potentially dangerous political demonstrations, adding that “the lack of parental engagement in such sharing was both unethical and irresponsible.”

“All posters and signage were removed off the classroom walls this morning,” district officials said on Wednesday. “Not all of the content was offensive. The district, on the other hand, believes that the physical learning environment can best be reconstructed from the ground up.”

When This website contacted O’Keefe on Wednesday, he wouldn’t say anything about how he captured or received the video and still photographs of the teacher and his classroom. He stated his case. This is a condensed version of the information.