A teacher is accused of killing a 13-year-old student and telling the boy’s father that he is ‘acting dead.’

A private school teacher in India has been arrested and charged with murdering a 13-year-old kid.

When confronted by the boy’s father, the teacher allegedly stated that the boy was simply “playing dead.” A murder complaint has been filed against the accused, Manoj Kumar, of the Kolasar village in Rajasthan. According to The Times of India, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

The victim’s father, Omprakash Sharma, informed the authorities that his son Ganesh Sharma, a grade 7 pupil, had previously told him that the instructor was “hitting him for no reason.”

On Wednesday, Omprakash received a call from the teacher, who informed him that the boy had passed out at school. The teacher allegedly told Omprakash that the youngster had not completed his schoolwork and that he had beaten him as a result.

The accused was then asked if he had killed the child by Omprakash. According to India Today, the teacher said that the youngster was simply “playing dead.”

The father quickly went to the school, only to discover that his wife had already there. She was sobbing, and the rest of the students looked afraid.

“Ganesh had resumed his attendance at school following its recent reopening. A top officer told The Times of India that the family claimed they received a call from the school employees saying Ganesh had been transferred to the hospital.

Ganesh, on the other hand, was brought to the hospital dead, according to the medics.

“We’re taking notes on the statements in the case.” The teacher was detained for questioning shortly after the incident. According to preliminary investigations, the teacher hit the student on the back, knocking him unconscious in the classroom. “What happened after that is still under investigation,” the officer stated.

Other pupils claimed that the teacher pummeled Ganesh viciously, pinned him down, and hit him with his fists and boots.

Following the incident, the authorities revoked the school’s registration, pending an investigation.

A video of a similar incident that occurred in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu went viral a few days ago.

A 56-year-old teacher was seen pounding a student viciously for skipping school. Another student captured the footage, which was then circulated on social media. After the child’s mom filed a complaint against him, the teacher was sentenced to prison.