A teacher has been suspended for allegedly saying that the shooter at Oxford High School should have created a distraction.

After reportedly chatting with students about the diversion the Oxford High School gunman should have made “to murder the individuals that he would need to,” a teacher at Hopkins High School in Michigan has been suspended.

The instructor, whose name has not been revealed, allegedly made the comments to many classrooms on Wednesday, a day after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley fatally shot four classmates and injured several others at Oxford High School, according to Kalamazoo’s News Channel 3.

The teacher’s remarks, which apparently mentioned physical violence and firearms, are being investigated by the Michigan State Police and the school. The teacher has been placed on leave until the outcome of the investigation.

The teacher told a father of a kid at the school that he “would’ve pulled a smoke detector, so that he could create a distraction, in order to carry out his hit list and murder the people that he would need to,” according to the television station.

The father remarked, “It was gut-wrenching heartbreak that a grown adult would mentally hurt our children in this way.”

Another parent suggested that the teacher be fired for having this discussion with the pupils.

“Zero tolerance, zero tolerance,” the father told News Channel 3. “He should never be back in school or teaching anyplace, ever.”

The school had previously written a memo encouraging teachers to speak with their kids about the Oxford high school massacre, according to Szczepanski.

Nonetheless, the principal claimed that the teacher’s reported remarks were “insensitive, un light of the fact that it was the day after Oxford, and they were off-script.”

Following the teacher’s chat with kids, reports about an employee threatening to “shoot up” the school began to circulate on campus. The school district and Hopkins High School’s superintendent, on the other hand, stated they first learned of the reports on Friday.

“We wouldn’t have been in school today if we didn’t think it was a safe setting for these kids,” Szczepanski told News Channel 3. “This is a contained situation,” says the narrator. The Michigan State Police and Hopkins High School principal Ken Szczepanski were approached for comment by the Washington Newsday.

Since the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, at least 519 schools throughout the country have closed due to threats.

Schools are located in seven different states, including Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. This is a condensed version of the information.