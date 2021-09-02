A teacher has been charged for drugging and sexually abusing his male students, as well as taking naked photos of them.

In Hong Kong, an English instructor who also volunteered at a local church was detained this week on suspicion of drugging, sexually assaulting, and photographing seven male students in the past 13 months.

According to the South China Morning Post, the anonymous teacher was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault in a hotel along Hennessy Road on Tuesday after police received a report from one of his claimed victims, an 18-year-old pupil.

On Monday night, the kid, who attended classes at the private tutoring school where the man worked, was allegedly invited to a hotel room to converse and drink beer.

Inspector Wong Cheung-chun of the Wan Chai district crime squad was cited as stating, “The suspect provided the victim a capsule that he claimed was meant to protect the liver, but it was filled with sleeping pill [powder].”

According to the report, the victim, who had known the teacher since 2016, fell asleep after taking the drug and awoke around 3 a.m. the next day. He claims he was sexually harassed by the teacher, prompting him to flee the room and summon the cops.

On a tablet retrieved at the scene, authorities allegedly discovered 600 nude images of the student and other guys.

Wong stated, “The men in the images appeared to be unconscious.”

The police inspector added, “We believe the suspect used the same approach to feed them sleeping tablets and sexually abuse them while they were unconscious.”

According to reports, the teacher had met the student three times in a hotel room since May, each time giving him a similar medication and assaulting him after he fell asleep.

According to Wong, further inquiry revealed the teacher had six more male victims, all of whom were his students.

“Our investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly invited the six victims to his Ma Wan home [in Tsuen Wan]and hotel rooms in Central, Wan Chai, and Tsim Sha Tsui to chat and also offer them the capsules before sexually assaulting them and taking their nude photos between July of 2020 and early August of 2021,” he said.

Police allegedly discovered a bottle of sleeping tablets, a laptop, and two hard drives holding over 30,000 video clips and photos, including naked photos of the seven victims and 20 movies of child pornography, at the teacher’s residence.

As a teacher, he may have a greater number of victims. Brief News from Washington Newsday.