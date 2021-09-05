A teacher has been arrested for allegedly rapping a 14-year-old male student multiple times.

A 39-year-old Reedley, California, instructor has been charged with rapping a 14-year-old pupil at least three times during individual study periods.

Detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Unit arrested Krystal Jackson on Friday. After a year-long investigation into charges that she was sexually abusing a minor student, she was arrested.

Jackson, who started working as an independent study teacher at Reedley’s View Independent School last year, is presently being held in Fresno County Jail on $215,000 bail, according to Your Central Valley.

“We believe our victim is safe, which we appreciate, but we don’t know if there are any additional victims,” said Fresno County Sheriff Lt. Brandon Pursell.

Jackson is charged with rape, oral copulation with a minor, lewd actions with a minor, communicating with a minor to commit a felony, and meeting with a minor for sexual reasons.

The unnamed male victim was a member of a self-contained study group at the Dunlap Leadership Academy, where the alleged offenses were allegedly committed.

According to KFSN-TV, Jackson would meet the 14-year-old youngster during their weekly study sessions at the Dunlap Leadership Academy.

According to detectives, Jackson allegedly had intercourse with her pupil at least three times in the previous year.

The Kings Canyon Unified School District, which governs Jackson’s school, has agreed to cooperate with investigators. They have, however, kept their comments to a minimum due to the sensitivity of the situation.

“Administrators from the Kings Canyon Unified School District recently learned of allegations against a Mountain View School teacher. “District administrators are working closely with law enforcement officials, who are disclosing information about their investigation,” the district said in a statement.

Detectives working on the Jackson case are now investigating whether there are any more victims who have yet to come forward.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the case to get in touch with them. Detective Jose Leon can be reached at (559) 600-8205, and Crime Stoppers can be reached at (559) 498-7867.

As of this writing, the investigation is still underway.