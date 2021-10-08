A teacher has been accused of telling black students that they may be her’slaves.’

A North Carolina teacher has resigned after allegedly telling Black children in her class that if the Constitution did not exist, they would be her “field slaves.”

Officials at Winterville Charter Academy sent a statement to parents on September 24 confirming the teacher’s resignation, according to WITN-TV.

“It was brought to the notice of school administration that a racially insensitive lecture addressing the value of the United States Constitution was carried out during an English lesson on Constitution Day,” according to a copy of the statement seen by the network.

Several students in the class used “racially offensive comments,” according to the report, and “there was no appropriate redirection along with an improper response from the educator.”

“Culturally sensitive training for the resigned instructor will be provided, as well as proactive training measures for our present and prospective staff members,” the memo added.

On a Facebook group, enraged parents also posted personal tales of what had allegedly been said to their children.

According to the Virginian Pilot, parents claimed in September that a teacher requested Black students to raise their hands during a class.

The teacher then reminded them that if the Constitution hadn’t been written, they would have been her “field slaves.”

Following an uptick in the number of social media posts regarding the alleged incident, another message was issued to all families at the school.

The statement, according to WITN, said: “We responded to each occurrence as soon as we were made aware of it.

“As a result, the teacher resigned, and the students involved were reprimanded according to our parent and student handbook.

“These situations worry us as well. To serve all children and their families, our school culture is based on inclusion, love, and respect. Our school’s inner workings are surrounded by a global endeavor to remove implicit and explicit bias.” Winterville Charter Academy has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Winterville Charter Academy reports that 61 percent of its 661 students are Black or African American. This, according to the school, is significantly higher than the state average of 24%.

