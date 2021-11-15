A taxi driver who was injured in a terror incident has been released from the hospital.

The taxi driver who was injured in the terror assault outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been freed.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism North West, verified the driver’s injuries in a press conference today.

Locals have identified the driver as David Perry, who is thought to work for Delta Taxis.

At Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a cab driver narrowly avoids a car explosion.

Mr Jackson described his escape as “amazing,” saying, “I made a remarkable escape.” “As the cab approached the hospital’s drop-off area, an explosion happened inside the vehicle, immediately engulfing it in flames.

“Surprisingly, the taxi