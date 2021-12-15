A taxi driver was busted using business cards that read “balloon for loons.”

Due to the pandemic, a cab driver lost his job and started a company selling nitrous oxide canisters.

Daniel Bennett even had business cards and stickers printed to promote his illegal enterprise.

However, police stopped him in the early hours of November 21 last year when he was driving his car on Manchester Road in Prescot, and he appeared nervous when questioned.

Friends who won £4 million on a Lotto scratchcard purchased with someone else’s money were sentenced to prison.

Officers examined his Land Rover and discovered 16 crates with a total of 384 inhalation canisters and balloons.

Bennett laughed as he claimed the canisters were for baking, according to prosecutor Nardeen Nemat of Liverpool Crown Court.

Additional 504 canisters, three mobile phones, and £220 cash were discovered when his residence in Hawkins Street, Kensington, was investigated.

There were also business cards and stickers advertising “balloon for loons.” Miss Nemat said she was selling boxes of 24 canisters for £24, crackers for £10, “free rubbers with every order,” and “free delivery across Liverpool and the surrounding areas, seven days a week till late.”

They also stated that they were only for people above the age of 18 and that the company would not be held liable if they were misused.

“I find you knew holding such a large number of canisters for the purpose for which you had them was illegal,” Recorder Timothy Hannam, QC, said in sentencing the 27-year-old.

He denied his allegation to the author of the pre-sentence report that he was unaware it was prohibited.

“You possessed a quantity of nitrous oxide canisters that you planned to supply for consumption for psychoactive effects,” the judge stated. The maximum penalty is seven years in prison.

“It’s not a good idea to take this gas.” It isn’t a prank with no victims. Anemia, nerve damage, and a reduction in the development of white blood cells that fight infection can all result with long-term use. For good reason, ownership of these canisters for their psychoactive effect became banned in 2016.” Bennett admitted to having a psychoactive substance with the purpose to sell it.

Tom Watson, his barrister, described it as a “one-off situation.” Bennett’s family and boyfriend, according to Mr Watson, were behind him.

“He set it up,” he added.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”