A taxi driver reported a strange odor coming from a man’s suitcase to the authorities.

Officers uncovered a video of a drug dealer celebrating his 25th birthday on his phone after he claimed to be 16 years old.

Hung Nguyen was apprehended with a skunk-filled luggage on a train from Warrington to London.

On February 15, 2020, Nguyen and two pals took a taxi to Warrington Bank Quay station.

Nguyen’s suitcase had a strong cannabis odor, and the taxi driver reported him to the cops.

Nguyen boarded a train destined for London Euston, and officers met him just before midday in Wolverhampton.

He was detained at Birmingham New Street station and subjected to a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police discovered 15 kilograms of cannabis in carrier bags inside Nguyen’s suitcase, and he was arrested and questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to provide.

Nguyen claimed to be 16 years old at first, but authorities discovered a video of him celebrating his 25th birthday with his family on his phone.

In the video, he is also shown being given a cake with slogans such as “happy birthday Can” (short for cannabis) and “25-years-old.”

On September 21, Nguyen, 26, of no fixed address, appeared at Warwickshire Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply Class B narcotics. On November 26, he was found guilty at trial and sentenced to 32 months in prison by a judge.

“This was a blatant and frankly stupid attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of drugs across the country using the rail network,” Detective Constable Mark Burgess said.

“I’m extremely grateful to the taxi driver for reporting the event and allowing us to apprehend Nguyen on the spot.

“Those who work on and around the railway, as well as the general public, play an important part in catching criminals – they’re our eyes and ears.”

“I urge anyone on the railway who sees something that doesn’t look right to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 to report it to us.”

“No report is too little or insignificant for us to consider; we will always treat you with respect.”