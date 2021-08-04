A taxi driver records customers engaging in a “drug trade” in the back of his vehicle.

A taxi driver in Merseyside has posted video of a ‘drug trade’ taking place in the rear of his car, claiming that it is “a common occurrence” while picking up fares.

The taxi driver, who did not want to be identified, said the tape was taken three weeks ago as he was driving his private rental vehicle in Kensington.

“I took the guy up near Botanic Road and they said me drive him to the Kensington area,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“A girl got into the car, and he told me to drive for about five minutes, then drop the girl off and then pick him up at the same location.

“I had no idea what was going on until I overheard a conversation in which they used the slang term ‘charlie.’”

The cab driver told The Washington Newsday that his reaction was “surprise” after being racially attacked while refusing to pick up an unlawful fare in New Brighton, Wirral.

He claims, however, that since starting to drive private hire cabs six months ago, he has seen that numerous of the fares he has picked up appear to be trafficking drugs in the rear of his vehicle.

“My reaction was amazement at how openly they’d do it, but that happens all the time,” he said.

“I could smell the weed once or twice a day, and I could hear some code conversations.”

“It happens every day, 24 hours a day, at any time,” says the author.

“What I’ve witnessed might fill a book.

“Something ought to be done about it,” he continued.

Merseyside Police has been notified of the clip.