A takeaway app is allegedly selling gasoline. White stag is slain after woman beater says “see you around b****.”

Monday, September 27

On its app, a food delivery business is offering cans of “five litres of gasoline.”

Many garages are now vacant, having ran out of fuel, following massive lineups across Merseyside amid fears of petrol supply problems.

A paucity of HGV drivers has been blamed for the shortage, which has caused delays in supplying petrol to garages.

Southport Eats, which sells food and drinks from a variety of restaurants and stores throughout town, has made a snide remark about people racing to fill up their gas tanks.

In court, a woman beater sentenced for throwing a vase at his fiancée shouted to her, “I’ll see you around b****.”

Keith Page made the ominous remark just seconds after being given a lifelong restraining order and sentenced to 14 months in prison.

The 62-year-old had professed guilt for leaving his victim with a permanent 5cm scar on her forehead just minutes before.

The woman, who told the court she now lives in fear of Page, was obviously upset as her tormentor was sentenced.

A white stag was euthanized after being seen running about Bootle.

At around 8.45 a.m. on Sunday, Merseyside Police received reports of wild deer moving along several roads in the vicinity.

Paula, an NHS worker who did not want to be identified, was on her way to work at Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Sunday when she came upon the cat.

At around 8.45 a.m., Paula, from Crosby, was driving over the Seaforth flyover when she observed a police car at the top of Knowsley Road.

When she observed the white deer, she stated it ran away towards Bootle as the police approached.

Paula caught video of the animal sprinting down Derby Road, past a car dealership.

Merseyside Police stated the decision to euthanize the deer was made after they were unable to get assistance and the deer was in discomfort.

