A Sydney shopper is taken aback as a snake emerges from a spice rack.

On Monday, a snake was seen writhing on a shop shelf in Sydney. A shopper in the spice aisle of a Woolworths in Glenorie, a suburb of Sydney in the state of New South Wales on Australia’s east coast, encountered the “slippery and uncommon customer.”

Helaina Alati, 25, was browsing the aisle when she noticed a 10-foot-long python “sort of hidden behind the spices” poking its head out from the shelf, according to 7NEWS in Australia.

“I was browsing and looked to my left and he had come out with his face approximately 20cm [almost eight inches]from mine, just looking at me,” Alati recalled.

According to the BBC, Alati is a wildlife rescuer who recognized the snake as a diamond python right away. Because it was protruding and flicking its tongue, she realized it wasn’t venomous.

“It was almost like he was asking me to take him outside!” Alati, who believes the snake had been there for at least a few hours, told 7NEWS.

“It was quite calm, not at all forceful. She speculated, “I’m guessing he came down from the ceiling.”

According to 7NEWS, Alati stated she was a volunteer snake catcher in the past and offered to assist in the reptile’s rescue.

“I explained to the staff that I used to volunteer as a snake catcher, so I grabbed my snake bag and transferred him into the bush.”

According to the BBC, Alati returned to the store with her snake bag and just “tapped him on the tail and he just slithered in.”

According to a Woolworths representative, the situation was handled “promptly and gently” by employees, and the area was sealed off for customer safety.

“The slithery customer was removed by a snake catcher and released safely into bushland shortly after,” the spokeswoman said.

The snake’s entrance into the supermarket, which remained open all day, is unknown. Woolworths, which has extensive animal control systems in place, has conducted a precautionary review of the supermarket’s processes, according to 7NEWS.

“I’m glad I found him because most people would have freaked out,” Alati added, adding that the snake was “so relaxed.”

She stated, “I don’t want to demonize these wonderful animals any more.”

Diamond pythons can be found in wide areas of wilderness and national parks. This is a condensed version of the information.