A Swiss university project takes you on a trip across space, where no VR has gone before.

According to the Associated Press, users may soon be able to go to infinity and beyond from the comfort of their own homes thanks to new open-source beta software provided by academics at a major Swiss university.

Users will travel through space to the International Space Station, passing via the moon, Saturn, and exoplanets, as well as galaxies. The Virtual Reality Universe Project, or VIRUP, brings together the universe’s greatest data set to create a three-dimensional, panoramic virtual depiction of space, according to the researchers.

“The novelty of this project was putting all the data sets available into one framework,” said Jean-Paul Kneib, director of the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) astrophysics lab. “You can see the universe at different scales—nearby us, around the Earth, around the solar system, at the Milky Way level, to see through the universe and time up to the beginning—what we call the Big Bang.”

At EPFL, software engineers, astrophysicists, and experimental museology experts collaborated to create a virtual map that can be viewed using personal VR headsets, immersion systems such as panoramic cinema with 3D glasses, planetarium-like dome screens, or simply on a computer for two-dimensional viewing.

Consider it like Google Earth, but for the universe. Computer algorithms churn through tens of gigabytes of data to create images that can be as close as one meter (about three feet) or as far away as infinity—as if you were sitting back and looking at the entire observable cosmos.

VIRUP is free and open to the public, albeit it does require at least a computer and is best experienced with VR or 3D capabilities. It intends to attract a wide range of visitors, including scientists who want to visualize the data they’re collecting and the general public who want to virtually explore the skies.

The beta version can’t be run on a Mac machine right now because it’s still a work in progress. For the least-skilled computer users, downloading the software and content may seem daunting, and space—on a computer—will be limited. The content for the general public is a compressed form that may be measured in gigabytes, sort of like a best-of list. Astronomy fans with additional PC RAM may want to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.