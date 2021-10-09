A suspected cannabis cultivation ignited a house fire that shut down Queens Drive.

At around 9.15 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to a house fire on Queens Drive.

Four fire engines from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to put out the fire.

Police were also on the scene and temporarily stopped Queens Drive in both directions before reopening one carriageway.

The westbound lane between Muirhead Avenue and Townsend Avenue is still closed, and motorists should avoid the area.

According to a representative for Merseyside police, the fire was started by a suspected cannabis plantation, according to The Washington Newsday.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is still underway.

A paramedic was also dispatched, however no one was there at the time of the occurrence.

Following up on the investigation, it was discovered that the fire was started by a suspected cannabis plantation.

“Cannabis farms within our communities may cause considerable damage to homes and businesses, as well as endangering families,” said Chief Inspector Chris Ruane.

“The cultivation, storage, and sale of cannabis poses a number of dangers on our streets, including a significant fire hazard that always results from an overabundance of energy.”

“Please keep your eyes, ears, and nostrils open for evidence of cannabis cultivation in your area so that we can avoid such fires from damaging people’s homes and lives.”

“Protect others in your neighborhood by informing us if you suspect or have seen anyone in your region who may be using or distributing drugs.”

Please call @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information regarding suspected drug manufacture in this area.

