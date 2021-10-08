A suspect in a school shooting in Arlington, Texas has been released on a $75K bond.

The suspect in a shooting at a Texas high school on Wednesday was released from custody on Thursday after posting a $75,000 bond, according to the Associated Press.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, is accused of pulling a revolver and firing a shot in one of Timberview High School’s classes while he was a student.

All kids at the Arlington school were evacuated to a planned reunification site on Wednesday, and neighboring schools in the Mansfield Independent School District were closed as police sought for Simpkins, who fled the scene after the incident. Simpkins was arrested without incident by law authorities and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Arlington Assistant Chief of Officers Kevin Kolbye revealed that police had recovered a handgun on a street, but he couldn’t confirm if it was the one used at the school.

According to police, four people were hurt in the event, two of whom were shot. The other two had injuries that were not mentioned. According to police, three people were taken to the hospital after one person with minor injuries refused to be treated at the site.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz recognized the shooting, saying he was “grateful for the courage and heroism of the first responders.”

“I know we’re all praying for the students, the teachers, the first responders, and the parents,” Cruz said. “In far too many schools, there have been far too many of these.” Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick also issued a statement in response to the massacre, stating that “Texans are horrified and appalled” by the incident.

“Please join Jan and me in praying for the full recovery of all the victims, as well as their families and friends,” he said, referring to his wife, Janetlea Patricia Rankin. “Please join us in praying for our brave law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to protect us.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The shooting occurred after a quarrel, according to police, although Simpkins’ family claims he was bullied and robbed twice at school.

“We’re not justifying his decision to take the gun,” said family spokeswoman Carol Harrison. This is a condensed version of the information.