A suspect has been arrested in connection with a street shooting in broad daylight.

During a raid on a residence on Wednesday, police swooped down on a man from Prescot.

The 27-year-old was detained on charges of helping an offender, as well as cocaine and cannabis possession.

He has now been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

The raid was the most recent development in an investigation that began in May.

At 1.45 p.m. on May 11, armed police were dispatched to Chesterton Street in Garston in response to reports of shooting.

The aftermath of a shooting was discovered on the street, but no one was hurt.

While investigations were underway, Chesterton Street and a portion of the adjacent area were cordoned off.

“Firing a weapon in a residential area during the day is extraordinarily reckless,” Detective Chief Inspector Matt Smith stated at the time.

“Thankfully, no one appears to have been wounded in this case, but we’re committed to bring those responsible to justice.”

*Anyone with information on the incident should contact Merseyside Police on Twitter (@MerPolCC), Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre), or by ringing 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.