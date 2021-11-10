A survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting assisted cops in apprehending a man suspected of setting fire to the memorial.

According to the Associated Press, a survivor of the 2016 Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando, Florida, assisted in catching a guy suspected of lighting fire to some banners at the temporary memorial.

Mark Henson, 63, is charged with felony criminal mischief in connection with the October 12 fire.

The onePULSE Foundation released a security footage after the arson, which showed a man in a wheelchair setting fire to the memorial wall, which included images, banners, and words devoted to the victims.

Orlando Torres, a Pulse nightclub survivor, told WESH 2 News that he walked to the monument and saw the charred banner with the faces of friends he had lost that night.

Torres drove around Orlando looking for the culprit, not wanting to risk him causing further damage to the memorial.

Torres spotted Henson near Pulse on Tuesday afternoon, identifying him by a logo on his wheelchair that matched the security video, according to the Associated Press and the Orlando Sentinel.

Torres told the Sentinel, “I broke out my camera and started shooting shots of him to make sure I had the proper guy.” “I then called the cops.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During a three-hour confrontation with law police on June 12, 2016, gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people at the nightclub. SWAT team members eventually killed him. During the standoff, Mateen claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group in negotiations with hostage negotiators and 911 operators.

The Pulse nightclub tragedy was the deadliest mass shooting in contemporary US history at the time. However, the following year, a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip became the deadliest, killing 58 people.

The organization was founded by Pulse owner Barbara Poma with the purpose of establishing a permanent memorial and museum in the nightclub’s area.