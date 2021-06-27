A survey found that millions of garages are too full of garbage to keep cars.

More than half (53%) of drivers with garages who were polled for the RAC indicated they never use them.

68 percent of those polled blamed it on having too many other things in their homes.

DIY tools and materials (90 percent), gardening tools and furnishings (74 percent), bicycles and scooters (55 percent), wellington boots and other footwear (36 percent), and camping equipment are also common items kept in garages (24 percent ).

The vast majority of garages in the United Kingdom aren’t used for the reason for which they were built.

The second most popular reason for not using garages to park cars (39 percent) was a lack of space to safely drive in and out of them due to their small size.

Three out of ten (30%) drivers who do not park their vehicles in their garage report that their vehicle is too large to fit through the door in the first place.

“Our findings reveal the vast majority of UK garages aren’t utilised for the function they were meant for,” said RAC Home Insurance spokesman Simon Williams. At best, 40% of those with garages use them on a regular basis to store their automobiles.

“It appears that most garages serve only as extra storage, maybe because many homes lack sufficient easily accessible room to store a large number of household objects.

“However, in fairness to many garage owners, some are simply too little to get a contemporary car in, while others are large enough to drive into but too small to get in and out of safely.

“With so many objects stored in garages, such as bicycles, golf clubs, tools, and fitness equipment, it’s critical that every homeowner has a top quality house insurance policy in place that covers both the building and its contents.”

A total of 2,138 motorists in the United Kingdom were polled.