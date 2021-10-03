A surprise health inspection results in a one-star rating for a popular kebab establishment.

Following a visit from health inspectors, a popular takeaway kebab and pizza joint was given the second-lowest hygiene rating.

At Barbeque Nation on Eastbank Street in Southport, hygiene officers discovered a slew of issues, including food left at potentially hazardous temperatures and no place for employees to wash their hands.

Following the harsh inspection, Barbecue Nation was granted a one-star food hygiene rating, indicating that significant improvements are required.

Cooked rice was discovered left out at room temperature during a takeaway shop inspection on May 21, 2020.

Rice should be kept above 63°C to “prevent poisons from forming,” according to inspectors.

In the food preparation area, there was no hand wash basin, and the one in the counter area was obstructed and out of use.

The owners were instructed that they needed to keep an eye on certain items in order to “ensure the food produced is safe.”

They were also told to inspect food processing facilities to ensure that food is “processed in a safe and hygienic manner.”

Barbeque Nation was contacted for comment but did not answer by the time this article was published.