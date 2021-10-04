A surfer is seriously injured after being attacked by a shark off the coast of California.

Over the weekend, a shark attack on the California coast resulted in a significant injury to a surfer.

On the surf off North Salmon Creek beach, a man was catching waves with many other surfers when a shark approached him and bit his leg shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Other surfers assisted the man in getting out of the water and administered first aid, including the use of a tourniquet. The guy was flown to a local hospital with critical injuries by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) chopper after emergency services arrived on the site.

A swell rose in the water between him and a man floating close, according to Jared Davis, who was surfing with a friend. “When he came back into view, I saw the shark’s dorsal fin and then the shark’s tail fin kind of diving down into the water,” Davis told KPIX.

“It wasn’t a rapid attack,” says the narrator. He said, “It was lovely and slow.”

The victim, a man in his 30s, was heard screaming “shark” and “help.”

Davis noticed blood on the victim’s swim suit as he approached him.

According to Bodega Bay Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Josh Perucchi, the tourniquet placed by the other surfers 10 minutes after the initial bite helped contain the man’s bleeding.

“When he left the scene, he was alive and alert, but his leg clearly had a severe wound. Perucchi told Mercury News that he expects him to live.

The man’s leg suffered arterial damage as a result of the shark bite.

The victim’s surfboard showed a wide arc of tooth marks, according to KPIX, indicating the shark’s massive size.

“Did you get a chance to view it?” I inquired of the patient.

And he did get a chance to see it, and it was a really huge shark that bit him,” said paramedic Jonathon Bauer. “He admitted that he struggled with it as well.”

Following the attack, park officials restricted the beach area to the public for two miles.

Great white shark sightings are regular in the area at this time of year, according to Perucchi, but attacks are uncommon.