A supporter of the death penalty in Oklahoma laments the possibility of its abolition in his state.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted Julius Jones’ death sentence to life in prison just hours before he was set to die, according to Oklahoma State Rep. Jim Olsen, who favors the death penalty.

Olsen had hoped that executions would continue in Oklahoma, but he now accepts the possibility that they may be abolished. According to The Associated Press, he expressed disappointment with Stitt’s decision on Jones.

“I believe it creates a more acceptable environment for murder,” Olsen added. “It’s clear that you’re in a difficult situation. Nobody would say, “I wish I was the governor and had to make this decision.”” “This is almost certainly the end of the death penalty in Oklahoma,” he continued.

The execution of John Marion Grant on Oct. 28 was the latest in a string of botched legal injections in Oklahoma. Grant was given the tranquilizer Midazolam, which made him spasm and vomit. This was the first of three medications he was advised to take. The other failed executions were delayed, but given current circumstances, it’s doubtful if they’ll happen.

A federal lawsuit challenging the state’s lethal injection techniques is set to go to trial in February. According to the lawsuit, the three-drug injections might cause unconstitutional pain and suffering.

Stitt should postpone executions until after the trial, according to Don Heath, chairman of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty.

Despite the fact that Olsen feels executions are coming to a stop, Heath disagrees.

Heath expressed his desire, saying, “I hope that’s the case.” “I haven’t seen Gov. Stitt make any suggestion that this is the case.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Jones’ sentence was commuted by the governor after considerable outrage about his defense’s doubts. Jones’ supporters, including Kim Kardashian West, spoke out in support of him, and Oklahoma high school students walked out of class this week to protest his impending execution.

Stitt’s clemency offer — reducing Jones’ death sentence to life in prison without the chance of parole — comes only weeks after the state’s three-drug execution protocol drew increased criticism and doubts following the execution of Grant on Oct. 28.

