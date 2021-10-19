A supporter for animal rights explains how he introduced Boris Johnson to his dog.

A TV vet who made 300 trips to Westminster to lobby for fairer breeding laws has revealed how he met the Prime Minister with his dog.

Marc Abraham is a devoted animal rights activist who has spent more than a decade combating puppy mills and terrible breeders.

Lucy’s Law, a bill that prohibits the selling of puppies and kittens to third parties and holds all breeders accountable, was championed by the TV vet.

And it was through his political connections that he was given a one-of-a-kind assignment: presenting rescue dog Dilyn to Downing Street.

Fetch recently aired a new episode. Marc the Vet remembers how he assisted Boris Johnson and his then-fiancee (now wife) Carrie Symonds in adopting the Jack Russell cross on TeamDogs.co.uk’s podcast Chase. Eat. Sleep. Repeat.

He recalls that “there was a rumor flying around Downing Street that they were seeking for a rescue dog.”

“And I’m familiar with Carrie from her campaigning; she’s a fantastic campaigner.” We attended a lot of the same events, we followed each other on Twitter, and she was a big fan of Lucy’s Law.

“I recall when [Barack] Obama got his dogs – they were given to him as gifts, but these were puppies with pedigrees. And I recall thinking to myself, “What a squandered opportunity.”

“I called Carrie, and she said she’d like to hear your thoughts on this.” I basically responded, “Of course, adopt a rescue dog.”

“However, I stated that you can receive more than a rescue dog – a puppy from a third-party puppy farm.” You might be able to find one that was about to drown. You can purchase one that will aid in the politicization of Lucy’s Law. You can help spread the word about how you can adopt pups from a shelter.

“This has the potential to be a tool for education and raising awareness on a variety of levels.”

He introduced Carrie to Eileen Jones, the founder of the Friends of Animals Wales charity.

Marc states that the animal shelter only works with breeding dogs destined for euthanasia or “unsellable” canines with health issues.

“Dilyn, who the prime minister and his wife ended up adopting, has an undershot jaw – he wasn’t going to be sold, he was supposed to drown,” he continues.

The proponent of animal rights. “The summary has come to an end.”