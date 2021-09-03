A ‘stunning’ mini-mansion built amid vast grounds has had its price lowered.

The price of a “beautiful” family home in one of Merseyside’s most desirable neighborhoods has been lowered.

The four bedroom home on Elm Avenue in Crosby is set among “beautifully” planted grounds.

The house, which is three stories tall, has been “finished to a very high standard” everywhere.

A Rightmove ad for the property on the market with Strike states the vendors are looking for offers in the area of £800,000.

The listing also states that the price was reduced on July 28, however it does not specify the initial asking amount.

There is a “grand” entrance hall that leads to a lounge, as well as a second reception room, when entering the property.

The open-plan kitchen has a central island and extends to the orangery, as well as a laundry room and a downstairs WC.

A big master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, as well as a separate dressing room, can be found upstairs.

The second double bedroom, as well as a third bedroom that might be utilized as a study, are located on this floor.

The second level, which has been turned into a big fourth bedroom, is reached through a staircase.

Outside, the house is surrounded by lush landscaping and mature gardens that are “not overlooked.”

Off-road parking is also available.

The house is touted as a “beautiful, high-spec, detached family home” by estate agents.

It has no onward chain and is described as having “large, light, bright, and airy rooms” throughout.

The home is in the “Moor Park” neighborhood, which means it is close to Crosby Village.

There are also excellent neighborhood schools and amenities within walking distance.

