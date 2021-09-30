A study suggests that two vaccines for toddlers could alleviate the anxiety of thousands of lengthy Covid cases.

A new study suggests that giving children two doses of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine could prevent thousands of cases of protracted Covid.

In the United Kingdom, children as young as 12 are now eligible for their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.

Vaccination specialists have yet to recommend whether or not children should receive the entire course – or two shots.

Researchers conducted a risk/benefit analysis of youth aged 12 to 17 who received both doses of the vaccination in the new study.

Researchers looked examined historical rates of hospitalization, intensive care assistance, and death among children with Covid-19 in England.

They also looked at long Covid estimations as well as vaccine efficacy rates and the risk of cardiac inflammation associated with the vaccine, also known as vaccine-induced myocarditis.

Their findings, which were published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, imply that the advantages of a second vaccination outweigh the dangers “unless case rates are sustainably low.”

Covid-19 was capturing roughly 680 out of every 100,000 10 to 19-year-olds every week as of September 15.

They calculated that if this rises to 1,000 each week over a 16-week period, complete immunization of 12 to 17-year-olds will “avert 4,430 hospital admissions and 36 deaths over 16 weeks.”

“Vaccination could avoid 70 hospital admissions and two fatalities over 16 weeks if cases drop to 50 per week,” they noted.

“Unless case rates are consistently very low (below 30/100,000 teenagers per week), the advantage of immunization in terms of hospitalizations in adolescents outweighs the dangers.

“Given the present high case rates in England, our findings encourage SARS-CoV2 immunization for adolescents.”

Thousands of possible cases of extended Covid could also be avoided, according to the study.

It came up with several figures based on various expected rates of extended Covid, ranging from 14 percent of children experiencing prolonged symptoms after infection to 2% of children experiencing ongoing symptoms.

Vaccination would “avert 56,000, 16,000, or 8,000 cases among 12 to 17-year-olds, assuming incidence rates of 14%, 4%, and 2%, respectively,” according to the authors.

According to statistics released on Tuesday from a small study of schools in England, more than one in ten secondary school students has experienced continuing symptoms following infection.

