A study has discovered that tiny animals recovered from permafrost are 24,000 years old.

According to a new study, bdelloid rotifers – tiny multicellular creatures – can not only tolerate being frozen, but they can also survive for at least 24,000 years in the Siberian permafrost.

Despite their small size, the organisms are recognized for their toughness, being able to withstand drying, freezing, starving, and low oxygen.

Researchers say they appear to have the ability to survive in a state of suspended animation underneath the frozen landscape for an endless period of time.

The conclusion is that a multicellular organism can be frozen and kept for thousands of years before being brought back to life.