A study found that young black women are four times more likely than white women to die from COVID-19.

Young black women had a higher chance of dying from COVID-19 than White Americans, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from Harvard University evaluated COVID-19 death data from the 219.1 million Americans aged 25 and older in 2020 and discovered that young Black women were 4.2 times more likely than White women of the same age to die from the virus, according to the report published Tuesday.

The mortality rate ratio (MRR) for Black women with a high school diploma dropped to 3.2, but soared to around 5.4 for those who completed college.

Other ethnic minorities also died at a higher rate than White individuals from COVID-19. At least 334.5 persons per 100,000 died of the virus among American Indians and Alaska Natives. The death rate among Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders increased to 356.9 per 100,000.

Asians had the lowest death rates, at 110.9 per 100,000, while White Americans had the highest, at 116.4 per 100,000.

Except for older Asian women of any education level, younger Asian women with a high school education or less, older Asian men who graduated college, and older Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander men with a college education, nearly all racial groups had higher COVID-19 death rates, according to the study.

“There would have been 48 percent fewer COVID-19 deaths among people aged 25 years or older overall if all groups had experienced the same mortality rates as college-educated non-Hispanic White individuals,” the scientists concluded in their study.

According to the study, at least 376,125 Americans aged 25 and older died with COVID-19 in 2020, with an average age of 51.3 years.

The researchers also recommended that public health officials pursue “eliminating joint racial-socioeconomic health disparities” to lower COVID-19 infection and death risk factors.

The findings come after the US announced 94,335 new COVID-19 cases and 1,125 new deaths on Tuesday. According to an investigation by The New York Times, the country has registered a total of 47,944,266 illnesses and 774,580 fatalities since the outbreak began.