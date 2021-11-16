A study finds that dogs fed once a day have better health and cognitive function.

Dogs who are fed only one meal per day tend to have higher cognitive function and health than those who are fed many times throughout the day.

Researchers established a correlation between health and food consumption after analyzing data from 47,000 pet dogs, implying that calorie restriction can slow or reverse elements of aging.

Emily Bray of the University of Arizona’s Canine Cognition Center and her colleagues wanted to discover if a one-meal-per-day diet had any effect on canine health.

Intermittent fasting improves memory and spatial learning in rodents, according to previous study.

“Our initial hypothesis was that going longer between meals would be similarly associated with cognitive function preservation in older dogs,” she told The Washington Newsday. “We could look at this by capitalizing on the fact that some dogs are fed once per day while others are fed more frequently.”

The Dog Aging Project, which strives to better understand how genes, lifestyle, and environment influence canine aging, was used by Bray and her colleagues. The goal is to help dogs live longer and healthier lives.

The most recent findings are available on bioRxiv, a pre-print website. The findings should be treated with caution because the article has not yet been peer reviewed or published in a journal.

The researchers looked at the links between meal frequency, cognitive performance, and nine other health categories in their report. Owners were asked to complete a questionnaire about their dogs’ cognitive health.

After adjusting for age, sex, and breed, the researchers discovered that dogs who were only fed once a day, rather than many times, had lower scores of cognitive disfunction, about similar to the difference between a 7-year-old and an 11-year-old dog.

They were also less likely to suffer from a variety of illnesses, such as gastrointestinal, dental, bone, kidney, and liver problems.

“While the results were in line with what we expected based on rodent research,” Bray said, “it was nonetheless surprising because this is the first study to pose this question for thousands of dogs living in the wild, and we saw the effects on various health systems.”

Intermittent fasting appears to produce benefits on a cellular level in lab trials on rodents, she said. This is a condensed version of the information.