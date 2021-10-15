A student’s Magaluf tattoo drew the attention of a monster who recorded himself rapping her.

Chenice Seddon, a 20-year-old Liverpool sociology student, was raped at a friend’s house by Dickson Nguande, who claimed to be named Max.

She awoke with bruises but no memory or proof that anything terrible had occurred, so she was afraid to accuse someone of rape, according to the Daily Star.

However, authorities contacted her months later to inquire about two tattoos, one of which was an unique ‘Magaluf 2017’ tattoo on her lower back.

After confirming that they were hers, she was informed that a predator’s phone had a horrible video of him exploiting her.

Dickson Nguande, the perpetrator, was even captured on camera criticizing her for being inebriated.

Chenice boldly testified during a trial earlier this year at Preston Crown Court after Ngaunde, 27, rejected the charges.

In May of this year, he was sentenced to ten years in prison for raping Chenice.

She has now bravely waived her right to privacy and spoken to the Daily Star about her traumatic experience.

“Being told I’d been raped really changed me and changed my whole life,” Chenice added.

“It’s damaged my relationship with males because I’ve lost all trust in them.”

“I’m afraid that if a guy gives me a drink, he’ll drug me, take me home, and rape me.”

“I have a phobia of males just being dirty predators, which is nonsense.”

“I’m not sure how long it’ll last, but it’ll most likely be till I can resume my normal life.”

“After being raped, I began to despise myself.” “How could someone betray my trust in such a way?” Chenice’s terrifying real-life nightmare occurred in September of this year.

She was confident and extroverted at the time, and she loved partying in her hometown of Preston.

She and a friend ended up at a friend’s place on one occasion.

Max was her friend, and he once gave her a ride home after a night out.

Max had also brought a friend, Dickson, over that evening.

Chenice hadn’t met Dickson before, but she had seen him about town and described him as quiet and bashful.

“We were in Max’s room and there was,” Chenice recalled of the house party.

