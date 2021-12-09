A student’s car, which had been missing for 45 years, was discovered with human remains inside.

On the night of Jan. 27, 1976, an Auburn University student left his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, never to return. When he vanished, he was driving back to his college in a white 1974 Ford Pinto. After 911 dispatchers got a report about a car partially buried in a creek in Cusseta, Alabama, 45 years later, the case has taken a big turn.

Kyle Clinkscales went missing in 1976 when he was 22 years old. According to ABC News, investigators said they had been looking for his car for more than four decades and had even drained lakes in the hopes of locating him.

“We’ve been looking for Kyle and his automobile for 45 years. We’ve followed hundreds of leads and never had anything significant happen as a result of them “At a news conference on Wednesday, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said.

A man observed a car in a creek along County Road 83 on Tuesday and contacted 911; the vehicle was spotted from the two-land road that goes over the creek. When authorities got on the site, they discovered a partially submerged white car.

The car’s top had entirely rotted away when it was found. A wallet, credit cards, and Clinkscales’ identification were found inside the vehicle. According to CNN, the car was proven to be the same 1974 Ford Pinto that belonged to Clinkscales, and it contained multiple bones inside.

“Those, we believe, are of a human nature. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been contacted. They’re currently at our facility dismantling that car and, if possible, examining what’s inside to see how many bones are in there and if they’re his bones “According to Woodruff.

“We may never know,” Woodruff added, despite investigators’ best efforts to figure out what caused Clinkscales’ premature death.

“Just the fact that we have hopefully found him and the car brings me a big sigh of relief,” the sheriff added.

Clinkscales’ parents died before learning what had happened to their only child, who had been missing for decades. His father died in 2007, and his mother, who never gave up hope of seeing her son again, died in January of this year.

Clinkscales’ mother spoke to 11Alive about her son’s disappearance two decades after he vanished.

"We haven't completely given up hope. We won't give up hope until you have anything concrete to announce (his body has been located),"