A student was stabbed on the street by a man who also attacked seven other people.

After expert testimony was accepted that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time, a man today acknowledged to killing a Crosby student in a brutal knife assault.

In Birmingham, Zephaniah McLeod admitted to the manslaughter of Jacob Billington, a 23-year-old university worker.

He also admitted to other crimes related to seven other people who were hurt in the same incident.

McLeod pleaded guilty today in Birmingham Crown Court to the stabbings that occurred in the early hours of September 6 last year, when the city was filled with revellers.

McLeod, dressed in a white T-shirt and dark blue zip-up top and appearing in court via video link from Ashworth Hospital in Maghull, spoke briefly to establish his identity and indicate he understood the proceedings before entering pleas.

McLeod admitted to four charges of attempted murder in addition to the allegation of manslaughter.

McLeod pleaded not guilty to three further counts of attempted murder, but did plead guilty to three counts of wounding with the purpose to cause great bodily damage in connection with those instances.

McLeod was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia at the time, according to the court.

The 28-year-old, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, has been held in custody after being accused with the attacks, which took place over 90 minutes.

Jacob Billington, a Crosby drummer and Sheffield Hallam University graduate intern, was fatally stabbed in the neck.

The 23-year-old was one of eight persons stabbed during the attacks, which prompted a massive response from emergency personnel.

Mr Billington’s mother was in court, and his father dialed in to hear the pleas through video-link, while family members of many other victims sat in on the proceedings as well.

Mr Billington’s old school friend and bandmate Michael Callaghan, also from Crosby, was among the seven others injured in four clusters of strikes around the city center.

Prosecutor Karim Khalil QC told the court the guilty and not guilty pleas were acceptable to the prosecution.

The barrister told the brief hearing: “Those pleas were entered as anticipated… they are pleas which the Crown accepts in this case.”

Explaining the decision, Mr Khalil added: "The psychiatrists instructed by both.