A student takes down American flags in honor of 9/11 victims. College calls it “reprehensible” as a form of protest.

A Washington University student took down roughly 3,000 flags from a campus display honoring the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks on Saturday.

A classmate caught Fadel Alkilani, a member of the school’s student council, putting the flags in garbage bags. Alkilani had planned to leave the bags at Mudd Field, where the display had been set up, but was prevented when a fellow student started recording.

After the video went viral, Alkilani issued a statement saying he wouldn’t remove the flags but would instead put them on the field with material “explaining the human cost of 9/11 over the last 20 years.”

Alkilani claimed in the statement that he moved the flags in protest since the exhibit failed to include Islamophobia in the United States or civilian casualties in the Middle East caused by the US military. The school, as well as the College Republicans group responsible for the 9/11 display, had a strong reaction to his acts, and initiated an investigation into the situation.

The College Republicans have requested that Alklani be removed from the institution, according to the Kansas City Star.

Chancellor Andrew Martin of Washington University said in a statement that removing the flags was “reprehensible” and “a personal offense to many, at WashU and beyond, as well as an affront to our institution’s beliefs.”

Martin, who did not name Alkilani in his statement, said the university will follow standard procedures while investigating and that “the student involved has access to campus resources that are regularly available to students as he navigates the consequences of his actions, both on and off campus,” according to Martin.

The flag display, according to Martin, was an act of free speech, which he described as a characteristic of the academic community.

“Students have the right to express their opinions, but they also have to respect the opinions of others,” Martin said.

The flags are placed on Mudd Field, which is on the western side of campus, every year to memorialize Sept. 11, according to Nathaniel Hope, a member of the College Republicans who captured the video showing Alkilani removing the flags.

Hope, a sophomore, told radio station KMOX that he