A student is accused of serving poisoned water to his classmates, causing 20 boys to become ill.

After reportedly serving pesticide-laced water to his classmates, a student was expelled from school. According to school officials, the boy thought that after the classmates became unwell, the institution would cancel in-person classes.

According to The Hindu, the terrible occurrence occurred last week in the Indian state of Odisha.

According to Kamgaon Higher Secondary School officials, the student recently enrolled in the arts stream. He was from a nearby village and had been staying at the school’s boarding facility since courses resumed after the COVID-19 stoppage ended.

According to reports, the boy did not want to go to school and hoped that classes would be canceled. On social media, he also received misleading news about a “impending shutdown” due to the propagation of the COVID-19 Omicron version.

Premananda Patel, the school principal, told The Hindu, “When it was clear that the story was bogus, he became depressed.”

According to reports, the child assured his companions that he would force the school to close anyhow. On Wednesday evening, he allegedly combined the pesticide in a water bottle and handed it to his pals. Some of the students drank from the bottle and began to feel nauseous and puke.

They were taken to a local hospital in a hurry. Despite the fact that the pupils were pronounced safe, they were instructed to remain under surveillance. A preliminary investigation found that all of the sick kids had taken the water supplied by the boy.

The boy was summoned and interrogated, and he admitted to mixing pesticide in his drinking water. He was immediately ejected from the school by the authorities.

On Saturday, his parents have been invited to attend the school. The principal was quoted by The Times Of India as saying, “The management was of the opinion that his parents should be counseled to take care of the youngster and contact a doctor since he may be suffering mental problems.”

A similar incident occurred in India a few years ago, when a student allegedly poisoned a classmate by putting mosquito repellent in her water bottle. She attempted to assassinate her classmate because she was envious of her excellent test grades. Fearing a police investigation into the incident, the accused girl allegedly attempted suicide.