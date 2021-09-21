A student discovers a woman in a “poor mood” lying alone in the rain on the street.

A Liverpool student has recounted the day she assisted a stranger who she believes had been’spiked’ on a night out.

On Saturday, September 18, Sarah Rowe-Blackman was out on her first night out in Liverpool as a student when she came across a female “in a horrible way” on Back Colquitt Street.

The 18-year-old, who plans to become a police officer after studying at John Moores University, believes the woman was’spiked.’

She told The Washington Newsday that the woman was alone and that if she were in the same situation, she would hope for assistance as well.

“I couldn’t leave her since she was alone and drunk,” Sarah, from Warrington, explained.

“If I were in her shoes, I wouldn’t want to be left alone because anything could happen.”

The student initially assumed the woman was ‘just intoxicated,’ but when she started to lose consciousness and fit, she assumed she had been ‘spiked.’

Sarah called for an ambulance and used her denim jacket to shield the woman from the rain.

“I believed she was drunk when she was conscious, so I sat with her, and when I tried to convince her to move and go home, she passed out,” she explained.

“When we pulled her up, she passed out and remained unconscious for several hours. She started fitting towards the end.

“I called an ambulance, but it took a long time for them to arrive. I took off my denim jacket to throw over her as we waited because it was raining.

“I stayed with her because I didn’t want to be left alone; anything might have occurred, even if she was just drunk and hadn’t been spiked, so I stayed with her.”

Sarah’s father, Peter Rowe-Blackman, posted on Facebook about his daughter’s experience, adding he is “hugely proud” of how she assisted.

He thinks that by discussing what happened, he may be able to learn more about the girl’s situation.

“A female, who my daughter didn’t know, was in a poor way,” the 57-year-old stated.

