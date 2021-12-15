A student contemplates legal action after being threatened with suspension for distributing conservative-themed flyers.

After posting fliers advertising an off-campus talk starring conservative pundit Matt Walsh, a Saint Louis University student was notified by his school’s administration that he could be penalized. He declined to attend the Wednesday hearing that would determine his academic destiny.

James Dowling, a finance major at the private Catholic school, told The Washington Newsday on Wednesday that he decided not to meet with John Janulis, head of the University’s Office of Student Responsibility and Community Standards, after further thinking and contact with his parents. He is now considering pursuing legal action against the school, claiming that it has not only wrongfully accused him, but has also put him under undue stress as he prepares for his final examinations.

“I told them that they haven’t given me enough time to find a lawyer and get actual legal advice on this whole matter, and that I can’t be at this meeting today,” Dowling said, adding that he and his parents had asked the university to postpone the meeting until after finals week on multiple occasions.

Dowling claims that he was not given a choice about when the hearing would take place. Bill Bowey, assistant director of the Office of Student Responsibility and Community Standards, told Dowling that he looked at his calendar and decided that Wednesday would be a good day.

Dowling claimed he was told he had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit a typed written statement defending himself after declining to attend the meeting, and that the matter would be determined by the two administration members present at the time of the event.

Dowling was posting and handing out posters along Grand Avenue and West Pine, on or around university grounds, on December 1 to advertise a speech by the controversial political analyst Walsh that night. The anti-abortion discussion was co-hosted by the SLU College Republicans, of which Dowling is a member, and Young America’s Foundation.

The venue of the event had been changed twice, first by the university, which had approved the speaking engagement, and then by St. Francis Xavier Church, which is located on campus. Students were scrambling at the last minute to let those who. This is a condensed version of the information.