A strong warning from the police ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

People searching for a bargain on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are being warned by Merseyside Police.

This year, Black Friday will be on November 26th, while Cyber Monday will be on November 29th.

However, many stores have already begun to offer discounts, prompting some to refer to November as ‘Black November.’

The ‘Scouse J’ gang was responsible for flooding the streets with £1 million worth of cocaine and heroin.

In the United States, Black Friday began to coincide with Thanksgiving, which is traditionally held on the fourth Thursday of November, with the following Friday being seen as an unofficial holiday.

Because so many people are off work, retailers begin slashing prices in order to kick-start the Christmas season.

Despite the fact that it is not a holiday in the United States, Black Friday has become the most popular pre-Christmas internet shopping day in the United Kingdom.

Merseyside Police has cautioned that the number of purchase scams rises at this time of year due to the influx of internet customers wanting to take advantage of the large price discounts.

“Criminals take advantage of individuals hoping to get a deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday to deceive others,” the force warned on social media.

They included a link to the website takefive-stopfraud.org.uk, which teaches individuals how to prevent becoming victims of purchasing frauds.

What are the different types of purchasing scams?

Because of the rise in internet shopping, criminals now have a new way to deceive consumers into paying for items and services that don’t exist. They’re often promoted on auction sites or social media with photographs obtained from legitimate sellers to fool you into thinking they’re the real deal.

Criminals also utilize cloned websites with minor URL modifications to fool you into thinking you’re buying from a legitimate website.

They may even demand payment in advance of delivery and send you forged documents and invoices that look like they came from the payment source.

Buyers paying deposits for pets that don’t exist, DIY purchases, and technological devices such as games consoles are just a few examples of scams.

How to Recognize a Purchase Scam

When compared to the original authentic value, you are offered a heavily discounted or significantly less expensive service or product. The deal seemed to be too good to be true. “The summary has come to an end.”