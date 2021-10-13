A strong odor wafting down the street prompted a knock on the door.

Passing police officers were prompted to make an unexpected call to a home by a pungent odor wafting down the street.

Officers were walking on foot in Kirkby when they noticed a strong smell of cannabis in the Westvale area, according to an incident posted on the Knowsley Police Facebook page yesterday.

After further investigation, the source of the foul odor was discovered to be an address on Copthorne Road.

‘South Sefton gang member’ was the gunman who fired shots into the automobile.

Officers knocked on the door of the house they suspected was the source of the odor, and a 43-year-old man replied, saying he had just smoked marijuana.

He was detained on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance.

Officers then conducted a second search of the address, finding a 39-year-old woman inside who directed officers to a kitchen cabinet.

Officers discovered three sandwich bags and a jar full of cannabis after searching the cupboard.

A second search upstairs turned discovered the remains of a sophisticated cannabis farm in the bedroom, as well as nine more bundles and a huge jar of the drug.

The man and woman were also detained on suspicion of possessing cannabis with the intent to sell it and permitting the address to be used in its manufacture.

“Officers deployed on foot in the Westvale area observed a strong scent of cannabis on COPTHORNE ROAD,” a Knowsley Police spokesperson said.

“Local inquiries were made, and the odor was traced to an address on that road.”

“A 43-year-old man opened the door to the officers and stated that he had been using cannabis just prior to their arrival.”

“As a result, he was detained on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.”

“A 39-year-old female was found inside and directed officers to the kitchen cabinet, which contained three sandwich bags of cannabis and a container of cannabis,” according to the report.

“An upstairs bedroom was searched again, and the remains of a sophisticated cannabis farm were discovered, as well as 9 sandwich bags and a huge jar containing cannabis.”

“Both the male and female were detained on suspicion of possessing with intent to distribute.”

“The summary comes to an end.”