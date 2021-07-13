A striking message from a young victim of racial abuse to England’s captain

After her young boy was informed he “doesn’t belong in this nation,” a distraught mother has spoken out.

Natasha Ledsom, 32, from Wallasey, Wirral, was heartbroken to learn about her son’s racial abuse at school, but she urged him to speak up whenever he felt uncomfortable.

Following the penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday, eight-year-old Amari asked his mother about the abuse England’s three black players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka – had received.

READ MORE: A mother who won £150,000 on a scratch card may have her prize taken away after police stopped her car.

She stated, ” “He talked about it when he got home from school, and I had to explain to him that some people say things about somebody’s skin color because they are jealous and that is the only thing they can think of.

“And he simply said, “Do you think Marcus Rashford would see if I created a YouTube message?”

“He came up with the idea himself, and I immediately began filming.” All of the words are his own, and he uttered everything in one go.”

Amari, a Manchester United supporter, said in the video: “Hello, Marcus Rashford. My name is Amari, and I’d want to compliment you on your performance last night.

“Just ignore any racist sentiments because they’re just disappointed that they can’t be better than you.

“You’re also a very charitable person because you contributed money to the underprivileged and forced others to provide free school dinners to small children.

“You are a wonderful person, and I want you to know that United Forever is your motto.”

Natasha, who grew up in Wallasey and then relocated to Manchester before returning to Wirral lately, claimed she was subjected to a lot of bigotry as a child.

She stated, ” “Because Wallasey is largely white, you are naturally concerned that your child would be bullied.

“We always talk about his background and he knows who he is and where he came from since his grandfather is black and he has spent a lot of time with his black family members.

“When he returned home, he informed me that several of. The summary comes to a close.