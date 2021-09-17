A stray dog was discovered carrying the severed head of a baby; the body has yet to be discovered.

In a horrifying event, a stray dog was recently sighted in the Indian city of Madurai carrying the severed head of a baby. The torso of the deceased infant is being sought by police.

On Sept. 8, at 1 p.m., a kid became inquisitive after seeing the dog carrying “something strange” in its jaws and chased it. According to The Times of India, the dog eventually left the baby’s severed head on the roadside opposite the Income Tax Office in Bibikulam and departed. At the Government Rajaji Hospital, the baby’s head is being preserved.

The baby’s head was covered in muck and excrement, according to the report. Sanitation employees from the city joined the hunt and searched neighboring waste dumps and drainage canals for the torso.

Police are now looking through birth data from surrounding hospitals and health facilities for the 10 days prior to Sept. 8.

“We checked the hospitals and found no record of such a newborn. The kid was most certainly not born in a hospital, and the parents may have surreptitiously disposed of the infant after birth, according to a police source quoted by the newspaper.

Officers are also looking at security footage from the area to see if there was any wrongdoing. According to the article, they have not discovered anything untoward thus far. Police are also canvassing the area for any information from residents.

It is unknown how the infant died or what gender it was.

A DNA test for the baby’s identification is conceivable, according to another police source, but only if the parents are found.

The Hindu stated that investigators assumed the kid had been buried in a shallow grave and had become uncovered. The dog eventually tracked it down and brought it away.

It’s also plausible, according to authorities, that the body was put in the garbage by someone.

