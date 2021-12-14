A stray dog enters the morgue and devours the body of an accident victim.

A police inquiry has been begun into a horrific event in which a stray dog broke into a prestigious hospital’s morgue and devoured the body of a man who died in a car accident.

The occurrence at the Rourkela Government Hospital in the Indian state of Odisha on Sunday sparked popular indignation, according to The New Indian Express.

According to reports, Rajesh Yadav’s body was detained at the mortuary after he died in a car accident on Thursday. The man’s body was kept in the mortuary for autopsy and other tests while a police inquiry into his death was ongoing.

According to the article, when the deceased man’s relatives arrived at the hospital on Sunday morning to take custody of the body for cremation, they were astonished to discover that the man’s face had been largely devoured by a dog.

Some witnesses claimed to have seen the stray dog emerge from the morgue.

The enraged relatives immediately complained to hospital officials about the “complete disregard for a body.” The incident quickly escalated, and more people flocked to the hospital, demanding rapid action against the perpetrators.

The local police arrived quickly to calm the enraged throng. The situation was brought under control after several rounds of discussions with the relatives. Finally, the family agreed to an autopsy. Officials also promised the family that they would be compensated for the incident.

The hospital’s superintendent, Jagdish Barik, told the Orissa Post that similar instances will not happen again.

“It’s possible that a dog wandered into the mortuary. Such an occurrence had never occurred in the hospital before. On the basis of the investigation report, action will be taken against individuals responsible “Added he.

According to Barik, the mortuary has been open since 2017 and this is the first incidence of its kind.

A stray dog was recently seen carrying the mutilated remains of a newborn infant outside a hospital in Bhopal, India. The event was discovered after a hospital sanitation worker saw the dog within the compound with what seemed to be human remains between its jaws. The image of the animal holding the baby in its jaws quickly went popular on social media.