A stray bullet from suspected gang gunfire killed a sleeping toddler on a California highway.

Jasper Wu, who was two years old at the time, was killed by a bullet while riding from San Francisco to his home in Fremont.

According to the Associated Press, Jasper was in the car with three people, including his mother, who was driving, when a bullet believed to have come from gangs shooting at each other on the highway crashed through the windshield and killed him at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The victims were not targeted, according to the California Highway Patrol. Instead, they were trapped in the middle of a gunfight between two cars.

Carl Chan, president of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce in Oakland, is assisting the family with funeral plans.

“How could you possibly expect a gunshot to strike your child while he or she is sleeping? No one could have predicted that “The Mercury News reported Chan’s comments.

According to the Associated Press, Jasper’s father was flying in from China on Monday to bury his son.

“Jasper will never be able to wake up. This is a disaster, “Chan stated his opinion. “Today is my birthday, and I’m saying that because I’m so blessed to be celebrating my birthday, whereas Jasper will miss out on his second birthday in December.” Last month, a 3-year-old toddler was shot in the foot in a car on Interstate 580 in Oakland after someone opened fire.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Highway shootings are tough to investigate because witnesses move at fast speeds and collecting evidence is difficult, according to Mary Knox, senior deputy district attorney for Contra Costa County.

According to Knox, gang-related gun violence on sections of Highway 4 and Interstate 80 has increased in recent years in Contra Costa County. As a result, officials installed a monitoring system with cameras and license plate readers, which she claims cut gun violence on the freeways there dramatically.

“Gang members were following each other up into the motorways to carry out the shootings because they understood how difficult those investigations are,” Knox added. “Witnesses are traveling at 65 miles per hour, so they’re miles down the interstate by the time we even realize there’s been a crime, and pinpointing the specific gunshot spot to gather casings and other evidence was extremely difficult.” Knox stated that innocent bystanders will not be harmed. This is a condensed version of the information.