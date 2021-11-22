A stranger’s offer stunned a mother of five who had lost her handbag in Aldi.

A ‘genuine gentleman’ offered an incredible deal to a woman who had misplaced her handbag in the supermarket.

Tina, the distraught mother, posted on the Lost and Found in Liverpool Facebook group, asking if anyone had found her handbag, which she had misplaced while shopping in Aldi in Old Swan.

The mother claimed she only realized her purse was taken after leaving the store and arriving at the bus stop.

Tina said she remembers having her handbag at the checkout after paying for her purchases, but she believes she left it on the side while filling her bag, and it was scooped up by someone.

She stated, ” “I am a single mother of five children, and there was approximately £50 to £60 in there.

“That was the last of my money; please, if it was picked up, might I get it back[?]”

“Honestly, [I] give up [weeping emojis],” she continued.

Nearly 200 people commented on the post, with many expressing sympathy and hoping that someone who picked it up will turn it in.

As one woman put it, “Why can’t people just be honest and turn in their papers??? It irritates me. I would never refuse to turn it in. I’m guessing that’s their only source of income. I hope you get it back (which you stated it was). X “..

Another lady responded, ” “I despise reading stuff like this. I’m sorry this occurred to you, and I hope you receive it with all of your belongings. I no longer carry cash and instead rely on my credit cards. Best of luck, lovely “..

However, it was one man’s wonderful gesture to the bereaved mother that captivated the hearts of the public.

On the original post, a man named Joseph made an incredible offer.

He stated, ” “Hello, do you use PayPal? So you’re not out of money, I’ll move the £60 across for you till you find it?” Over 400 people responded positively to Joseph’s message, applauding him for his generous offer.

“What a beautiful gesture at Christmas time,” one woman said.

Another lady responded, ” “Wow, what a fantastic and lovely thing to do…..

From everyone in this group, thank you for doing this. Xxxx”.

"You," said a third woman.